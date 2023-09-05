'That’s too far': Adin Ross reacts to Dillon Danis' alleged 'nuke' photo of Nina Agdal amid Logan Paul beef

The verbal battle between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul has intensified to an unheard-of degree as the highly anticipated showdown between the two boxers draws near. The feud between Dillon Danis and the Paul brothers, Logan and Jake, had lasted for a few years. The three have frequently fought on social media and encouraged each other to fight.

The boxing match between Paul and Danis, which is scheduled for October 14 in Manchester, has not only stoked the interest of fight fans but also created a raging personal dispute that is conspicuously playing out across multiple social media platforms. Danis has been constantly sharing images of Paul’s fiancé Nina Adgal, some of which are real and others of which are fake. Recently, Danis has said that he possesses a nuke photo of Agdal that would cause their battle to be called off because of personal animosity and alleged legal threats. But Danis reportedly did offer Adin Ross a brief look at the picture, though, during the stream.

Adin Ross reacts to the nuke photo shown by Dillon Danis

On September 3, Adin's stream featured a sparring session between him and Dillon, although it was unsurprisingly quite one-sided. The streamer questioned Danis about the picture as they watched from ringside, and it seemed like he was showing him something on his phone. Adin said, "Bro!" as he appeared to be somewhat surprised after what he had just seen. Ross also added, "That is wild bro. I actually feel really bad. That’s too far, bro.”

It's impossible to tell if Danis showed Adin any real picture or if the scene was staged to generate buzz because he didn't reveal it to the camera. Coming to Logan's reaction to all these claims by Danis, he said that the former UFC fighter's actions have not fazed him and that he has dirt on the Danis family. He said, however, that he has no plans to use it and that the experience has only strengthened his relationship with his fiancée.

Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul

The upcoming fight between Paul and Danis has drawn considerable interest from both the MMA and YouTube audiences. A lot of people are curious to see if Paul will keep his word and what impact it may have on Danis' career and reputation. Professional boxer Paul, who originally rose to fame as a blogger, has engaged in a number of high-profile fights, including a heated exhibition match versus Floyd Mayweather.

As a mixed martial artist with a focus on Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Danis is distinguished mainly for his partnership with UFC fighter Conor McGregor. Despite not having the same level of public recognition as Paul, Danis has amassed a following and has been open about his ambition to face Paul.

