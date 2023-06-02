The dynamic voices of Street Fighter 6: Meet the English and Japanese voice actors

Today marks a monumental milestone for fans of the legendary Street Fighter series as Capcom releases Street Fighter 6 (June 2, 2023). Powered by the revolutionary Unreal Engine 5, this highly anticipated title not only delivers captivating gameplay but also introduces a vibrant cast of characters, brought to life by a talented ensemble of voice actors.

In this article, we will delve into the world of Street Fighter 6 and provide you with a comprehensive list of characters, along with their respective English and Japanese voice actors. So, let's dive into the immersive universe of Street Fighter 6 and explore the voices behind each remarkable character.

Blanka

Japanese VA - Yuji Ueda

English VA - Luis Bermudez

Cammy

Japanese VA - Miyuki Sawashiro

English VA - Caitlin Glass

Chun-Li

Japanese VA - Fumiko Orikasa

English VA - Jennie Kwan

Dee Jay

Japanese VA - Kenji Hamada

English VA - Zeno Robinson

Dhalsim

Japanese VA - Daisuke Egawa

English VA - Keith Silver Stein

E. Honda

Japanese VA - Yoshikazu Nagano

English VA - Joe DiMucci

Guile

Japanese VA - Hiroki Yasumoto

English VA - Ray Chase

JP

Japanese VA - Tomokazu Sugita

English VA - Wally Wingert

ALSO READ: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 video game trailer: From Peter in symbiote suit to Miles with web wings; DETAILS here

Jamie

Japanese VA - Shinsuke Takeuchi

English VA - Stephen Fu

Juri

Japanese VA - Jessica Straus

English VA - Eri Kitamura

Ken

Japanese VA - Yuji Kishi

English VA - David Matranga

Kimberly

Japanese VA - Nayo Toyama

English VA - Anairis Quinones

Lily

Japanese VA - Rie Kugimiya

English VA - Tiana Camacho

Luke

Japanese VA - Tomomaki Maeno

English VA - Aleks Le

Manon

Japanese VA - Ayaka Fukuhara

English VA - Cherami Leigh

Marisa: Japanese VA - Mitsuki Saiga English VA - Allegra Clark

Ryu

Japanese VA - Hiroki Takahashi

English VA - Kyle Herbert

Zangief

Japanese VA - Kenta Miyake

English VA - Peter Beckman

This remarkable ensemble of voice actors infuses each character in Street Fighter 6 with their unique essence, breathing life into the game's immersive world. From the electrifying energy of Blanka to the determined spirit of Chun-Li, the voices behind these iconic characters contribute to the unparalleled experience of Street Fighter 6.

Advertisement

As you embark on your thrilling journey through Street Fighter 6, immerse yourself in the captivating performances of these talented voice actors, who bring depth and authenticity to every character's story and personality. So, get ready to unleash your fighting spirit and engage in exhilarating battles with the legendary warriors of Street Fighter 6!

ALSO READ: Unleash hell in Diablo 4: Global release date, early access, and exciting details revealed