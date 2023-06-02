The dynamic voices of Street Fighter 6: Meet the English and Japanese voice actors
Breathing life into the iconic characters of Street Fighter 6, these talented voice actors lend their voices to create an immersive gaming experience
Today marks a monumental milestone for fans as Capcom releases Street Fighter 6
This remarkable ensemble of voice actors infuses each character in Street Fighter 6
Today marks a monumental milestone for fans of the legendary Street Fighter series as Capcom releases Street Fighter 6 (June 2, 2023). Powered by the revolutionary Unreal Engine 5, this highly anticipated title not only delivers captivating gameplay but also introduces a vibrant cast of characters, brought to life by a talented ensemble of voice actors.
In this article, we will delve into the world of Street Fighter 6 and provide you with a comprehensive list of characters, along with their respective English and Japanese voice actors. So, let's dive into the immersive universe of Street Fighter 6 and explore the voices behind each remarkable character.
Blanka
Japanese VA - Yuji Ueda
English VA - Luis Bermudez
Cammy
Japanese VA - Miyuki Sawashiro
English VA - Caitlin Glass
Chun-Li
Japanese VA - Fumiko Orikasa
English VA - Jennie Kwan
Dee Jay
Japanese VA - Kenji Hamada
English VA - Zeno Robinson
Dhalsim
Japanese VA - Daisuke Egawa
English VA - Keith Silver Stein
E. Honda
Japanese VA - Yoshikazu Nagano
English VA - Joe DiMucci
Guile
Japanese VA - Hiroki Yasumoto
English VA - Ray Chase
JP
Japanese VA - Tomokazu Sugita
English VA - Wally Wingert
Jamie
Japanese VA - Shinsuke Takeuchi
English VA - Stephen Fu
Juri
Japanese VA - Jessica Straus
English VA - Eri Kitamura
Ken
Japanese VA - Yuji Kishi
English VA - David Matranga
Kimberly
Japanese VA - Nayo Toyama
English VA - Anairis Quinones
Lily
Japanese VA - Rie Kugimiya
English VA - Tiana Camacho
Luke
Japanese VA - Tomomaki Maeno
English VA - Aleks Le
Manon
Japanese VA - Ayaka Fukuhara
English VA - Cherami Leigh
Marisa: Japanese VA - Mitsuki Saiga English VA - Allegra Clark
Ryu
Japanese VA - Hiroki Takahashi
English VA - Kyle Herbert
Zangief
Japanese VA - Kenta Miyake
English VA - Peter Beckman
This remarkable ensemble of voice actors infuses each character in Street Fighter 6 with their unique essence, breathing life into the game's immersive world. From the electrifying energy of Blanka to the determined spirit of Chun-Li, the voices behind these iconic characters contribute to the unparalleled experience of Street Fighter 6.
As you embark on your thrilling journey through Street Fighter 6, immerse yourself in the captivating performances of these talented voice actors, who bring depth and authenticity to every character's story and personality. So, get ready to unleash your fighting spirit and engage in exhilarating battles with the legendary warriors of Street Fighter 6!
FAQs
