The Office is now being rebooted for Peacock, the new location for the television series. Although there hasn't been much official news about the revival, the latest reports have given out hints about what to expect from the new show. Even though it ended in 2013, The Office saw an increase in popularity following its Netflix debut.

As it was one of the most popular Netflix shows, the streaming giant suffered a loss when the rights were transferred back to Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming platform.

The Office rumored to be called The Paper

According to Nexus Point News, which cited the website of the Writers Guild of America, the much-awaited spin-off of the popular television show The Office has been named The Paper. Created by Michael Koman and Greg Daniels, the new series takes place in the same universe as its predecessor.

The Paper connected to the new setting of The Office reboot

Following months of contradictory reports from showrunner Greg Daniels and Peacock, it has now been revealed that The Office will return with a brand-new narrative set in the universe of the original series. In the upcoming The Office reboot, a struggling Midwest newspaper that is attempting to resurrect itself through volunteer reporting will be followed by the documentary team.

Advertisement

The Paper will star actors Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore, it has been confirmed. Whether any characters from the original series will appear is still up in the air. The upcoming show, which is slated for the 2024–2025 television season, promises a unique perspective on the beloved The Office universe.

Writing team for The Paper

The Paper's writing team includes several famous writers in addition to Daniels and Koman, who are co-showrunners. These include Ben Philippe from Only Murders in the Building, Amanda Rosenberg of Big Door Prize, Paul B. Lieberstein (well known for his role as Toby in The Office), Patrick Kang and Michael Levin from Trial & Error and Young Rock, and Jessi R. Klein from Dead to Me.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny Be Blamed for Jason's Attack?