The Vatican apologizes for Pope's offensive remark about gay men; here’s everything you need to know

The Vatican has apologized after Pope Francis used a derogatory term for homosexual men. The apology followed reports of a private conversation between Pope Francis and the Italian Episcopal Conference (CEI) bishops.

The Vatican’s statement stressed that no harm was intended by Pope Francis. “As he stated on several occasions, 'In the Church there is room for everyone, for everyone! Nobody is useless, nobody is superfluous, there is room for everyone. Just as we are, all of us,” it said. The statement expressed regret towards those who felt hurt by what he said.

Controversial statements

This happened while the Pope was addressing more than 200 bishops behind closed doors on May 20. In discussing gay people within priestly colleges, he used the Italian slang “frociaggine.”

Dagospia, an Italian political gossip website and Rome-based newspaper Il Messaggero broke the offensive term as well as highlighted his firm stand that gay men should not become priests, which was heard during the meeting.

A bishop who breached confidentiality by leaking them later leaked these remarks that ignited controversy. It will be noted by defenders of the pope that Spanish is his first language and when he speaks in other languages he has made mistakes before.

Pope’s position on LGBT+ issues

Since becoming pope in 2013, Francis has taken a more open stance toward homosexuality. For example, it was this Pontiff who famously said “If a person is gay and seeks God and has good will, who am I to judge?” This represented a significant change in Roman Catholic Church doctrines.

In 2023, the Pope granted permission to priests to bless same-sex marriages which led to condemnations from conservatives within the church. However, this does not mean he completely supports such practices. In 2018, he advised Italian bishops to refuse ordination to any suspected candidates belonging to sexual minorities.

According to a 2005 Vatican document from Pope Benedict XVI’s tenure, the Church could admit men struggling with homosexuality for no less than three years into the priesthood. But it also disqualified any candidate who had deep-seated homosexual tendencies or supported so-called gay culture.

The latest incident highlights the ongoing conflict within the Catholic Church between inclusivity and traditional teachings. His comments of late as well as an apology for them afterwards however suggest that the path towards full acceptance and understanding remains complex and difficult for Pope Francis although he has tried making a more inclusive church.

