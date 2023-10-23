'Their hands looks like grass': Israel related account's alleged use of AI image sparks hilarious reactions

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to war and combat.

The war between Israel and Hamas has distressed the entire world. People across the globe are expressing grief and concern over the war as innocent lives are being killed. The war which started on October 7 hasn't stopped and continues to get much bigger. Amidst this, social media has been one of the main sources of news and updates for people around the world to know what's happening.

As the Israel-Palestine conflict rages on, many pictures have been circulating on social media, some of which are real but some of which are morphed. One such image has been posted on Twitter which has caught the attention of netizens who noted is an AI-generated image.

AI-used image leaves fans giving hilarious reactions

As the people are divided between supporting Israel and Palestine, this image shows supporters leaning out of their apartment's balconies with the Israel flag. At first, people felt that the image was real, but some users were careful and noticed that the image had been created using AI. Netizens noticed how the image showed people standing outside their balconies and some of them even ganging on the edge.

This showed that the image might have been created digitally, using generative AI. Some netizens mocked how people had to use AI to show their support.

Here are some reactions:

The world is calling for an end to the conflict between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Gaza-based Hamas militants as Palestinians in Gaza are still dying, as a result of Israel's continuous bombing campaign in reprisal for the 7 October Hamas attack. Israel has cut off the enclave's supply of food, water, and fuel in an effort to entirely occupy it, leaving the Palestinians struggling to survive.

