'They Love Talking Corporate Bullsh*t': Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary Calls Out Boeing’s Approach To 737 Max Crisis

Ryanair's chief executive, Michael O’Leary, didn't hold back when addressing Boeing's management of the 737 Max crisis in a recent interview with Skift. O’Leary minced no words, describing Boeing's approach as “corporate bullsh*t.”

Leadership critique

O’Leary's dissatisfaction extended to Boeing's leadership, particularly questioning the effectiveness of Stan Deal, the President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

While acknowledging Deal's sales prowess, O’Leary emphasized the need for a leader who could tackle daily operational challenges and address issues within the supply chain.

He stressed that what Boeing requires is not just a sales-oriented approach but steadfast leadership to navigate the ongoing crisis.

Personnel changes and strategy

O’Leary also expressed skepticism about recent personnel changes at Boeing, especially the removal of executive Ed Clark, head of the 737 Max program, following an in-flight incident.

Although acknowledging the capabilities of those appointed to new roles, he criticized what he perceived as a fragmented strategy, questioning why the individual in charge of the 737s wasn't also overseeing safety.

Boeing's response

In response to O’Leary's comments, Boeing reiterated its commitment to enhancing quality across its production system and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.

The company emphasized its ongoing communication with customers, including Ryanair, regarding the steps being taken to address the issues.

Despite O’Leary's outspoken criticism, Ryanair remains a significant customer of Boeing, operating a sizable fleet of 737 aircraft.

While expressing disappointment over delays in 737 Max deliveries, O’Leary reaffirmed Ryanair's support for Boeing.

His candid remarks underscore the gravity of the situation facing Boeing as it works to regain trust and rectify issues with its flagship aircraft.

