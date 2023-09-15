'They won’t ever get a hot girl': Jake Paul's heroic defense of Nina Agdal against Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis has been a source of contention for the Paul brothers for quite some time, dating back to Jake's earliest attempts to call out Conor McGregor for a boxing battle just a few years ago.

Dillon’s attack on Nina Agdal

As Dillon and Logan prepare to fight on October 14, the former UFC fighter has become quite close to the YouTuber-turned-wrestler. He has continually assaulted his girlfriend, Nina Agdal, by sharing images of her with other guys, both genuine and phony. As per Dexerto, Nina then filed a lawsuit against Dillon, seeking a restraining order as well as $150,000 in damages.

Normally, when one of the Paul brothers goes to battle, the other supports him, but Logan and Jake have been beefing a little. Jake earlier remarked that he didn't need to defend his brother because the turmoil between him and Danis was causing unnecessary drama. He has, however, stepped in to protect him and his partner.

Jake has finally defended Nina Agdal in the Dillon Danis feud

Jake spoke on episode 394 of imPaulsive with his brother to discuss their current feud as well as everything going on with Logan, Nina, and Dillon as per Dexerto.

"When he tweets about anything other than Nina, no one cares, and it doesn't get good engagement," Jake explained. "Yeah, he makes jokes, but it's mostly because he's exploiting Nina, and there are so many hurt males out there who can't get girls, and they're the ones who say, 'yeah, f*ck girls, f*ck women, I love what Dillon's doing,' and they know they'll never get a hot girl."

As per Dexerto, Jake also discounted the relevance of the former UFC fighter's 2 billion views on his Twitter account in recent weeks, adding that it wasn't gaining traction unless he was going after Nina. Given Nina, Logan, and Dillon's legal situation, the fight has been put in peril. Logan, on the other hand, has declared that it will go on and that it is now a competition that takes the fight with luck on his side.

