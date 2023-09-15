'This is how he stays rich' - MrBeast's alleged lookalike travelling economy sends netizens into frenzy

The most popular YouTuber in the world is MrBeast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson in the world of the internet. After surpassing PewDiePie's illustrious sub count in late 2017, he is now the most subscribed independent video producer. The fact that MrBeast is making a tonne of money as a result of his internet celebrity is no secret. In the past, the YouTuber has been transparent about his financial condition, admitting that he really loses money on his high-budget videos.

Despite the setback, MrBeast is still doing well for himself because of the massive number of views on his videos, and his several businesses including Feastables and clothing. This is why fans were shocked when they saw MrBeast flying in a plane's economy class. But was it really MrBeast or someone else?

On September 14, a picture of a passenger sleeping on a plane who looked like MrBeast started making the rounds on social media. Fans were surprised that the person wasn't traveling in business class, at the very least, because captions frequently claim that they spotted him in economy class.

Check out the reaction of fans on Twitter:

Many people speculated that Jimmy "MrBeast" may have had numerous good reasons not to travel first class; some even contend that it may have been for a YouTube video. Even while there is a similarity, other people confirmed that he is most likely not in the picture.

This wouldn't be the first time a prominent YouTuber's doppelganger led viewers by surprise. A lookalike of YouTube sensation Markiplier was spotted earlier this week performing some WWE techniques on a man in the middle of the street due to a traffic incident, tricking viewers online who were really delighted with the man's apparent fighting abilities. MrBeast himself mistook an actor for Elon Musk during a recent event. He clicked a picture with him and later revealed that he thought of him as the Tesla CEO.

About MrBeast

Jimmy, one of the most popular YouTubers of all time who most recently won yet another Creator of the Year award at the Streamy Awards, is adored all around the world for both his videos and the countless humanitarian initiatives he frequently organizes or supports.

He has developed also not one, but two food companies as an entrepreneur. Even though MrBeast has lately encountered some controversy about Beast Burger, demand for the chocolate bar Feastables has only increased.

