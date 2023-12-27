THIS is how late Matthew Perry used to do to curb his drug addiction; ex-girlfriend Kayti Edwards opens up

Trigger Warning: This article has references to substance abuse and mentions someone’s demise.

The recent claims by Kayti Edwards, Matthew Perry’s ex-girlfriend, shed light on a distressing episode in the late actor’s life. These revelations, though disturbing, provide insights into Perry’s battle with substance abuse and the circumstances surrounding his tragic demise.

A troubled encounter

Edwards recounts a distressing incident where she found Perry in a dire state, allegedly under the influence of various substances. She describes a harrowing scene of finding him with his hands superglued to his legs, an act believed to prevent him from consuming drugs.

Even during periods of sobriety and rehabilitation, Edwards claims Perry’s thoughts often revolved around drug use, reflecting an ongoing struggle with addiction. Her accounts portray a consistent battle against substance abuse that persisted despite attempts at recovery.

Allegations of substance use and concerns

The distressing revelations paint a picture of Perry’s continuous struggle with drug use and his apparent nonchalant attitude toward substance abuse. Edwards' claim that Perry used a moniker, Mattman, as a persona associated with moments of intoxication suggests recurring patterns of behavior.

Perry’s unfortunate demise raised questions as an autopsy revealed the presence of ketamine in his system. Despite receiving ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety, the autopsy results indicated an overdose, significantly higher than normal levels.

Seeking clarity amidst tragic loss

In the wake of Perry’s passing, Edwards, among others, expressed skepticism regarding the circumstances of his death. The presence of contradictory information and concerns raised about the autopsy findings add to the complexities surrounding the tragic loss of the beloved actor.

As the public grapples with the revelations about Perry’s struggles, it remains imperative to honor his legacy while acknowledging the challenges he faced. These recent disclosures, while distressing, offer a glimpse into the complexities of addiction and the silent battles fought by many.

