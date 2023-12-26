This is how Meghan Markle remembers her first Christmas with the Royal Family; said it was ‘like a big family like I always wanted’

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, recently opened up about her first Christmas experience with the Royal family at Sandringham, followed by her vow to never return to England. This revelation comes in the wake of the couple's statements about their time within the monarchy, as showcased in the Netflix documentary series, Harry & Meghan.

A joyous christmas celebration

In the documentary , Meghan reminisced about her initial Christmas celebration at Sandringham, describing it as a moment of joy and a fulfilled dream of being part of a big family. She shared her excitement with her mother, highlighting the festivities, the constant movement, energy, and overall fun that characterized the gathering.

One anecdote Meghan recounted was her seating arrangement next to the late Prince Philip during dinner. She expressed her delight in conversing with him, only to later discover that she had been speaking to his "bad ear" and that he couldn't hear much of what she said. Despite the miscommunication, Meghan initially believed the interaction had gone well.

Unveiling Meghan's reluctance to return

However, amidst these fond recollections, revelations from Omid Scobie's book, Endgame, present a contrasting view. The book claims that Meghan Markle has no intention of setting foot in England again, citing her sentiments of never feeling at home within the country.

Scobie's insights shed light on Meghan's reluctance, indicating that her past experiences might have contributed to her decision. This sentiment contrasts sharply with her earlier expressions of joy and contentment during her initial experiences within the Royal family.

Meghan Markle's disclosure about her first Christmas at Sandringham offers a glimpse into her initial impressions and the positive aspects of being part of the Royal family's traditions. However, the recent revelation about her reluctance to return to England reveals a different facet of her experience—one that hints at a deeper sense of discomfort or dissatisfaction.

The contrast between Meghan's joyful memories and her later aversion raises questions about the underlying reasons for her changing sentiments. Her story reminds us of the complexities of fitting into a new environment, especially one as iconic and traditional as the British monarchy, and the personal struggles that might accompany such a transition.

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continue their journey, their experiences within the Royal family offer insights into the challenges and intricacies of adapting to a new life amidst global scrutiny.

