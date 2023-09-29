'This is why women...': Sneako hits back at woman holding him accountable for 15 year-old girl's death

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to homicide

On Wednesday morning, a 15-year-old girl was fatally stabbed while traveling to school just south of London. According to the Metropolitan Police, the girl was stabbed in Croydon, a bustling residential and commercial area just south of London, at roughly 8:30 a.m., or about two minutes after police received reports of the incident. 75 minutes after the incident, police nearby detained a 17-year-old kid. It is assumed that the suspect and the victim knew one another.

Croydon resident Chevanice Thomas explained how her friend Apple saw the girl being attacked. According to her friend's story, she claimed, "He handed her the flowers, and she tossed them away. Following that, the boy allegedly stabbed her, causing blood to splatter and the cops to apply pressure. She died immediately."

London sees a lot of stabbings involving young people, however, girls are comparatively underrepresented in these instances.

Sneako gets blamed for the 15-year-old's death

The controversy on masculinity, social challenges, and the duties of powerful public individuals, however, was sparked by a recent Twitter debate that occurred shortly after this incident came into the news. The discussion started when user @bitterarab, also known as Sham, offered a critical opinion.

She blamed a tragic incident involving a 15-year-old girl who was stabbed on what she called the "intel culture" promoted by Andrew Tate, Sneako, and others in the so-called "red pill" community. Replying to the tweet, Sneako, tweeted, "This is why women shouldn't vote." This contentious statement merely fueled the already raging debate.

Andrew Tate reacts to the tweet

In reaction to the criticism, Andrew Tate, a well-known personality in the self-help and masculinity communities, defended his beliefs. Tate wrote, "I teach stoicism. Emotional control. Self-accountability. I teach men how to grow into formidable forces of competence that protect and provide for everyone they love, especially the women in their lives. You, with this single idiotic tweet, have done more damage to society than I will ever do."

He also emphasized the necessity for strong, responsible men in society, implying that the attacker in the terrible incident involving the 15-year-old girl could have been stopped only by powerful men.

The Twitter conversation has generated heated debates about public personalities' impact and the place of masculinity in modern society. It emphasizes the continuing requirement for a serious and courteous conversation on such pressing problems.

DISCLAIMER: If you need support or you know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available to help you in such situations.

