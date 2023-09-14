This is why you can’t keep a girl': Netizens SLAM Elon Musk for posting cosplay pic of Amber Heard

Following the publication of a new biography of Elon Musk, the Tesla founder uploaded a photo linked to one particular aspect from the book that has gone viral: his previous partner, Amber Heard costumed in cosplay. Author, Walter Isaacson revealed Mr. Musk's friendship with Amber Heard in his book, Elon Musk.

Elon Musk’s post on Twitter

Apparently, after the SpaceX founder mentioned that the actor reminds him of a character from the videogame, Overwatch, she donned a Mercy costume.

On Tuesday Elon Musk took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to tweet, "She dressed up as Mercy. It was awesome." After which he uploaded a photo of his former partner costumed in cosplay on Wednesday. Fans were quick to react to the Tesla owner's post with a variety of reactions, some criticizing Amber on her relationships and some criticizing Musk for posting something that seems personal.

Amber Heard and her relationships

Last year, Ms. Heard made headlines during her defamation suit against actor Johnny Depp, whom the actress married in 2015 and got divorced in 2016. The jury determined that Heard attacked Depp in three remarks and granted him more than $10 million in damages. She didn't seem to think much of Musk either. According to the biography, her relationship with the Tesla owner was "brutal."

According to New York Magazine, others close to Elon Musk also had a few things to say about Ms. Heard. Elon Musk's brother, Kimbal Musk, stated, "She was just so toxic," and described the pair's relationship as "a nightmare." Similarly, Mr. Musk's Chief of Staff, Sam Teller, linked the actress to the Joker, saying she "didn't have a goal or aim other than chaos. She lives on upsetting things."

Amber Heard and Elon Musk's Relationship

The X owner first met Amber in 2013's Machete Kills, but their romance didn't take off until four years later, after she filed for divorce from Johnny Depp, according to the book. Their early dates were largely about work, according to Walter, with Amber traveling to the Tesla factory in California for a surprise on his birthday and Elon attending her on the Aquaman set in Australia, albeit the two did share a penchant for the nerdier side of life.

Though they broke up in 2017, they are still on good terms with each other and are good friends. Musk also wished Amber luck after she was convicted on charges of defaming her ex-husband Johnny in a Virginia jury trial last year. "I hope they both move on," he tweeted shortly after the decision was read on X (previously Twitter), the social media platform he purchased in 2022. He also added, "At their best, they are each incredible."

