The CEO and co-founder of Zerodha, Nithin Kamath, posted a video recently showing an intelligent and clever prank that took place in the company's Bengaluru office. The video, which was first uploaded to YouTube, shows Kamath planning a fake police raid to see how resilient his team is under pressure and to add some fun to the office.

Nithin Kamath pranks employees with a fake raid

In the video, a group of fake reporters and police officers stormed the Bengaluru headquarters of Zerodha, claiming they were there on a court order from the Bombay High Court ordering them to cease business and bring every employee in person due to grave allegations of financial fraud and Ponzi schemes.

WATCH VIDEO:

Hanan, the chief of client operations, approached the police with confidence while they were attempting to make sense of what was going on, and he demanded additional information from them. The chief of operations, Venu, made an effort to interact with the police more tactfully. All of the staff members were eventually gathered in a room, and to everyone's relief, Nithin Kamath arrived at the workplace and revealed that it was all a prank.

Not only did Nithin Kamath's innovative use of humor to foster teamwork result in a memorable episode in Zerodha's history, but it also delighted a larger internet audience. The prank, which dates back ten years, is still making the rounds because it shows off the fun side of corporate culture and the CEO's creative strategy for building a strong, cohesive team.

Who is Nitin Kamath?

Nithin Kamath is the co-founder and CEO of Zerodha, an online stock brokerage. He is also the founder of two financial companies, Rainmeter and True Beacon. Nithin Kamath has been a profitable full-time trader since he was seventeen years old. He has made millions of dollars trading. At the age of 41, he is among the youngest billionaires in India. At thirty-one, he created Zerodha, and the rest is history. In terms of volume, his company is currently the top brokerage firm in India.

