Tiger in New York's Bronx zoo tests positive for Coronavirus after coming in contact with infected employee

A 4-year-old female Malayan tiger was tested positive after developing a dry cough and coming in contact with an infected employee.

In a first, a tiger in New York's Bronx Zoo has been tested positive for the novel deadly coronavirus. According to a report in CNN, a 4-year-old female Malayan tiger was tested positive after developing a dry cough, the Wildlife Conservation Society's Bronx Zoo said in a news release. The statement added that the tiger is most likely to recover. Turns out, the tiger contracted the virus after it came in contact with an infected employee.

As per the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the tiger named Nadia was tested along with five other tigers and lions after they started showing signs of respiratory illness. The report also revealed that no other animals at the zoo have shown any other symptoms.

A statement from the Zoo further added, "Though they have experienced some decrease in appetite, the cats at the Bronx Zoo are otherwise doing well under veterinary care and are bright, alert, and interactive with their keepers. It is not known how this disease will develop in big cats since different species can react differently to novel infections, but we will continue to monitor them closely and anticipate full recoveries."

The zoo has been shut since March to the public. However, US has seen the highest number of cases so far. With over 2 lakh people tested positive for the deadly virus, the country has witnessed over 9,000 deaths. It is possibly one of the worst hit countries in the world including Italy and China.

White House medical experts have forecast that between 100,000 to 240,000 Americans could be killed in the pandemic, even if sweeping orders to stay home are followed, as per a Reuters report.

