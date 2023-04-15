TikTok ban: Montana becomes first state to pass the bill after massive backlash

Montana has become the first US state to pass a bill banning TikTok and preventing app stores from allowing it to be downloaded. The bill was approved on Friday, April 14, 2023, in a 54-43 vote. Continue reading to know more about the bill, the next step, and what it might mean for the popular short video-creating application.

Montana passes bill banning TikTok

The Montana bill has claimed Chinese surveillance and potential theft of state intellectual property as some of the reasons why the app should be banned. The bill, which is titled SB 419, will now go to Montana Republican Governor Greg Gianforte for approval.

If he approves and signs the bill, app stores like Apple and Google will have to disallow Tiktok downloads in Montana. The ban would come into effect from January 1, 2024, if it is successfully passed. "TikTok's stealing of information and data from users and its ability to share that data with the Chinese Communist Party unacceptably infringes on Montana's right to privacy," the Montana bill reads.

The bill was sponsored by State Senator Shelley Vance, who is a Republican. Montana residents won't be fined if they evade the ban but companies, especially TikTok, will face a $10,000 fine per violation if they're caught finding a way around it. The ban will be enforced by Montana's Department of Justice and the penalties will apply to companies, and not users. Meanwhile, the app claims it will take legal action against the Montana bill.

TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, is expected to fight the bill, as per reports. Brooke Oberwetter, a spokesperson for the app said, "The bill's champions have admitted that they have no feasible plan for operationalizing this attempt to censor American voices and that the bill's constitutionality will be decided by the courts."

"We will continue to fight for TikTok users and creators in Montana whose livelihoods and First Amendment rights are threatened by this egregious government overreach," she concluded. The bill claims that TikTok encourages "dangerous activities" among young users, such as "throwing objects at moving automobiles" and "lighting a mirror on fire and then attempting to extinguish it using only one's body parts."

TikTok has been under massive scrutiny and is facing a lot of backlash on the basis of claims that it can hand over user data to the Chinese government or promote misinformation on the platform. The app has claimed that its servers containing US user information are in Texas.