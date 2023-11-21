TikTok model Nadia Zalecka in shock after AI deepfake showing her dressing up surfaces

TikTok started off small and has since expanded to become a worldwide phenomenon, turning everyday people into celebrities and providing a forum for creativity, humor, and entertainment. There is a drawback to all of this, though. Over the course of 2023, a growing quantity of videos and pictures have been posted online featuring influencers in explicit poses.

The term "deepfakes" refers to these pictures or videos. A website featuring AI versions of female streamers was leaked by Twitch streamer Atrioc, which brought attention to the topic.

TikTok model's AI video of undressing surfaces

Model Nadia Zalecka talked about how shocked she was to learn that someone had created a deepfake video of her getting dressed using artificial intelligence (AI) in an interview with The Daily Star. Zalecka is a model that is signed to Not Another Intl in Dublin, Ireland. She has more than 80,000 followers on her personal TikTok page.

Nadia builds an outfit from scratch for her fans to see in the majority of her videos. Regretfully, an unscrupulous individual downloaded one of the videos. They undressed her, altered her name and face, and posted it to Instagram. The model said in an interview, "It truly is scary. After seeing it, one of my TikTok followers tagged me. People must understand the true severity of the situation."

"It was really unsettling to watch how easily my video was edited. A lot of people were complimenting and encouraging this fake person, but they had no idea that it was all made up and that my body was being used."

The model/TikToker admitted that it wasn't the first time her likeness had been used and that she never would have discovered it if one of her fans hadn't forwarded it to her.

She began, "I've had people impersonate me on dating apps," and then disclosed that her images had also appeared on the AI Undress website, which she found repulsive and disgusting.

