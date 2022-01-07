TikTok star Stephanie Matto hospitalised for severe chest pain due to excessive farting for her business

We have heard of so many different types of careers till now. But one of the most amusing careers that made headlines was that of selling farts. Yes! You heard that right. An American reality TV star in a shocking turn of events had to give up on her career of selling farts in a jar after being rushed to the hospital. Stephanie Matto, who recently revealed in a TikTok video that she had an unusual urge to bottle up her farts and sell them for as much as $1,000 a jar.

Surprisingly, the demand for Stephanie Matto’s bottled farts was so high that she was almost selling 50 jars a week at one point, as reported by Metro News. But, unfortunately, the star had to give up on her business after a health scare and she announced her retirement from selling farts after she was rushed to the hospital. "I thought I was having a stroke and that these were my final moments. I was overdoing it," she was quoted as saying by Ladbible. To keep up with the demand, Stephanie Matto had switched to a high-fibre diet of beans, eggs and protein shakes.

Only as an attempt to fart more, Stephanie Matto had consumed three protein shakes and a huge bowl of black bean soup the day she was rushed to the hospital. "It was quite hard to breathe and every time I tried to breathe in I'd feel a pinching sensation around my heart," she recalled. And that, of course, made my anxiety escalate. I actually called my friend and asked if they could come over to drive me to the hospital because I thought I was experiencing a heart attack."

On her arrival to the hospital, Ms Matto was relieved after she learned that she was not having a heart attack or a stroke but very intense gas pain.

