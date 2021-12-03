TikTok user staged a fake wedding to get her ex to text her; What happened next will shock you

We have heard several times that people go to any extent to get the attention of their ex. But have you heard someone planning their own fake wedding only to get their ex to text you? Well, TikTok user Dieschakin shared her bizarre story of how she thought of staging a fake wedding, so that her ex would text her. Unfortunately, things did not go according to plan, and her ex was least bothered.

Reportedly, the TikTok user’s plan was so elaborate that it had everything from professional photos, a stunning white gown, a three-tier wedding cake and even a groom. So much only for her ex to text her back. Narrating her story, Dieschakin wrote, “Remembering the time I faked my own wedding and had a professional photoshoot so he would reach out," she wrote on TikTok. The woman then shared photos from the shoot, which showed her in a stunning white wedding gown, with her and make-up professionally done, holding a bouquet of white roses.

She left no stone unturned to make it look as real as possible. She transformed herself into a beautiful bride and somehow even managed to get a handsome groom for herself. In fact, the staged wedding was so elaborate there was even a glamour shoot with a horse. However, all her efforts went in vain as it was all for nothing. The ex reportedly did not fall for it and text her.

