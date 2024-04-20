Fans of Texas Roadhouse are learning how to get a big dinner without paying a big price tag from a popular video. Autumn Jackpot, who goes by @Autumnhitthejackpot on TikTok, showed to her fans what the $45 Family Pack from the chain restaurant entails. Although her video was first posted in January, it has become viral now.

TikToker goes viral for video on Texas Roadhouse family meal

The order includes a complete pan of the main item that the TikToker selected, such as pulled pork, sirloin steak, or chicken creatures (Texas Roadhouse's chicken tenders). You may also choose two generous servings of side dishes, such as green beans and mashed potatoes. A family-size house or Caesar salad and a dozen buns are also included in the dinner package. Of course, there's also popular gravy, dipping sauces, and cinnamon butter.

A Texas Roadhouse spokeswoman claims that the Family Pack pricing can vary from $40 to $50 based on the specific restaurant location, despite Jackpot's version being $45. Online or in-person orders for the offer are accepted at selected restaurants. She listed the contents of the $12 bundle box in the video, which contained two cheeseburgers, four small fries, ten chicken nuggets, two Big Macs, and sauces. It was presented in a box with stripes of yellow and white, resembling to the chain's Happy Meals.

More than 785,000 people liked the menu hack video, and the amount of food was highly praised in the comments. "45, is that it?" a comment read. However, several comments claim that not all McDonald's restaurants provide supper boxes for that amount. "I don't know where it is $12, but this dinner box is $22 here in Ohio." read one comment. A second commenter from Nevada stated, "Las Vegas includes two Big Macs in the Bundle Box." Two hamburgers with cheese. Ten pieces of Chick Nuggets Two medium-sized fries $14.99.

McDonald's told PEOPLE that franchisees are free to set up their own promotions and prices that differ depending on the location. Additionally, McDonald's verified that location-specific packaged offers, such as the viral boxes, can be redeemed through the McDonald's app. When dining on a budget, families should check social media for meal specials offered by other restaurants. One such example is Leiela Kapewa-Latu's TikTok regarding McDonald's "dinner box."

