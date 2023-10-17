TikToker serves ‘public service announcement’ after surviving car crash: All you need to know

A TikToker used herself as an example of why it's never a good idea to put your feet up on the dashboard after surviving a terrible vehicle accident. Passengers' feet are frequently forced against windshields when they relax for the ride because there isn't much room inside a car to spread out comfortably.

The posture, however, can be quite dangerous if something goes wrong on the road, even if it might offer some pleasure and respite to cramping legs. A TikToker who survived a terrible crash that left her with four broken bones and a leg filled with glass learned this the hard way. In an effort to spare others from suffering the same tragedy, she is now warning them.

TikToker Victoria Berman shares tragic incident and alerts public

The woman, who goes by dsaenz94 on TikTok, posted a "public service announcement" after the car she was riding in was hit from behind, rolled, and knocked unconscious. Despite her assertion that the situation "could have been so much worse," her poor posture during the collision caused severe injuries.

She said that her left foot's tibia and fibula fractured. The dash and the window caught her right foot in the middle. Victoria revealed that a firefighter freed her, but reported that her husband was still discovering glass fragments in her leg. Additionally, she fractured her humerus and cervical spine, leaving her in need of extensive bandaging and bracing.

"You simply don't believe it will happen to you until it does", she added. "Please refrain from placing your feet on the dash." With 2.7 million views and even the attention of a mortician, Lauren, whose TikTok dsaenz94 had previously seen her issue a similar caution, her warning has subsequently gone viral on the platform.

