Time to abandon clock changes?: The Daylight Saving dilemma

Every year, when fall arrives and the days become shorter, the country begins the annual ritual of resetting our clocks for the end of daylight saving time (DST). But a struggle rages in the hallways of Congress about whether this century-old custom should be preserved. Sen. Marco Rubio presented the Sunshine Protection Act, which intended to remove semi-annual clock adjustments and make daylight saving time a year-round event.

Although the legislation obtained unanimous approval in the Senate in 2022, it failed to pass the United States House of Representatives, and no progress has been made on the 2023 version as per northjersey.com. The debate remains: Should we continue to use DST all year, or is it time for a change?

A century-old tradition

The practice of moving our clocks forward or backward twice a year has a long history that dates back more than a century. The notion of daylight saving time may be traced back to 1784 when Benjamin Franklin proposed it in an article. However, the DST as we know it now was initially introduced during World War I and then again during World War II as a fuel and energy conservation measure. The Standard Time Act of 1918 formally established DST in the United States.

It now starts on the second Sunday in March, when clocks advance by one hour, and concludes on the first Sunday in November, when clocks fall back an hour. This change intends to prolong daylight into the evening hours during the summer months like most of the United States does.

The DST divide

According to northjersey.com, Arizona and Hawaii are the only states that do not follow daylight saving time. The biannual routine of changing our clocks is just around the horizon for the rest of the country. Residents in most parts of the United States will get an extra hour of sleep on Sunday, November 5, at 2 a.m. Eastern time, as they turn their clocks back. The argument about the necessity and advantages of daylight saving time continues as this day approaches. Longer evenings and possible energy savings are cited by supporters, but opponents doubt their value in the present world of 24/7 connection.

The eternal debate

The dispute over daylight savings time is not new. Proponents believe that the practice provides longer evenings, which can lead to more outdoor activities and possible energy savings. The longer daylight hours can be viewed as a means of improving general well-being. On the other end of the spectrum, detractors contend that energy savings are negligible in today's world of energy-efficient appliances and lighting. They claim that changing the clock alters sleep patterns and circadian rhythms, resulting in detrimental health impacts.

