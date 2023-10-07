Time to cancel': KSI hits back at Tristan Tate after latter's comments on Prime Card event

YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul are getting ready for the huge influencer-boxing match that will take place on October 14. The stars will compete against their rivals British boxer Tommy Fury and mixed martial artist Dillon Danis, respectively.

The conflict between KSI and Fury has been going back and forth for years, but it really heated up this year when Fury fought Jake Paul. Things have gotten hotter than ever now that the two are going to fight. And that's not even mentioning the significant argument between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis, who appears to be actively seeking to enflame Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal, on social media.

The situation actually became so bad that Agdal sought a restraining order against him and is now suing him for "no less" than USD 150,000 dollars in damages. Others aren't as enthusiastic about the ordeal, despite the feeling that the entire internet has been waiting with bated breath to see how this drama will come out. including Tristan Tate, Andrew Tate's brother, is a contentious online personality.

Tristan Tate says he's sick of Prime Card drama

Tristan Tate tweeted on October 6 that he was sick of the ongoing "sue-off" over the Prime card and that he would not be watching the game. Tristan Tate tweeted, “Now that the single most hyped and anticipated influencer boxing match in world history has turned into a ‘sue-off,’ I won’t be watching. Trash talk and hype are great and everybody wanted to see it, myself included. However, I am uninterested in funding legal teams. I’m out.”

KSI's reacts to Tristan's statement

Tristan's final observation is understandable given the current inquiry into the Tate brothers' conduct by the Romanian government; nonetheless, KSI responded to his post with a witty and hilarious reply. KSI sarcastically wrote, "Guys, time to cancel the Prime Card. Tristan Tate isn’t watching."

As tensions between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis continue to mount, it is obvious that KSI could care less whether the Tate brothers watch what is predicted to be the greatest influencer-boxing event of the year.

The KSI vs. Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis Prime Card fight will take place on Saturday, October 14, 2023. This much-anticipated performance will take place at the 21,000-capacity Manchester Arena.

