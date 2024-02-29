Titan Submersible Documentary To Feature The Mysterious Knocking Heard From Underwater? See Here

In a new documentary on the U.K.'s Channel 5, viewers are given a glimpse into the tragic events surrounding the Titan submarine disaster. The documentary, titled Minute by Minute: The Titan Sub Disaster, is set to air on March 6 and 7 and features a clip of knocking sounds reportedly heard during the search for the missing sub back in June 2023.

The mysterious knocking sounds

The documentary trailer, which can be viewed on the British site UNILAD, contains audio revealing that there were noises resembling knocking in the search area during the rescue mission. The narrator recalls the hopeful reports of banging in 30-minute increments before playing the eerie audio.

Former Navy submarine Captain Ryan Ramsey commented on the unusual nature of the knocking sounds, stating, "The symmetry between those knockings is very unusual. It’s rhythmic, it’s like somebody is making that sound, and the fact that it is repeated is really unusual."

The disappearance of the Titan submarine

The Titan submarine, carrying five passengers, disappeared in the North Atlantic on June 18, 2023, while en route to the site of the sunken Titanic. The vessel lost signals with the Canadian expedition vessel Polar Prince approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes into the dive.

Advertisement

The Polar Prince conducted an initial search but then requested assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard after failing to locate the missing submarine. The U.S. Coast Guard of Boston, in coordination with the Canadian Coast Guard, led the search and rescue efforts.

Presumed dead

On June 22, the search was concluded, and the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that all five people aboard the Titan were presumed dead. According to the Coast Guard, the debris found during the search was likely caused by a catastrophic implosion.

The reports of banging sounds discovered earlier in the week were likely not sounds coming from the Titan, as they were inconsistent with a catastrophic implosion, the Coast Guard stated during a press conference.

The Titan submarine disaster remains tragic, and the mystery surrounding the knocking sounds heard during the search adds to the intrigue. The new documentary promises to shed light on the events of that fateful day, offering viewers a closer look at the search efforts and the lives lost in the tragedy.

ALSO READ: Bill Gates Sips Tea at Famous Dolly Chaiwala Ahead of India Tour; Set For 'Chai Pe Charcha' with Businesses