This toddler is having the best moment in the car and the video will win your heart

Little children never fail in surprising us. They are constantly learning and doing something new which we love to watch on repeat. We all love to watch them and recently a toddler has winning hearts of the internet. He is seen enjoying his life at best as he grooves on music while seating in the car. The video was an instant hit on social media and it went viral in no time. Netizens are sharing it from their handle also.

The toddler is enjoying rap music in the back of his mom's car. In the clip, the boy can be seen strapped into a booster seat. He, who is wearing a blue sweatshirt, khaki-colored trousers and sneakers, is grinning from ear to ear with his eyes closed. The video is captioned as ‘Friday vibes.’ In the comments, one of the users wrote, “What a chill baby”. Another comment reads, “Love this cutie!” Many have dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

One of the users has also shared GIF and wrote, “Babies are just put on this Earth so they can entertain adults really.”

Check the tweet here:

Friday vibes.. pic.twitter.com/3vus64QU5T — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) September 10, 2021

Recently, a mother and her two-year-old son, who were seating in the front row of the FC Cincinnati vs. Orlando City SC match, was shocked to see a toddler running on the field. The mum, who looked away for a second from her two-year-old, suddenly found him well into the field. She quickly ran behind her son before scooping him to safety and bringing him back to the stands.

