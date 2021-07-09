Tokyo 2020: PM Narendra Modi to ‘motivate’ India’s Olympic bound athletes on July 13

More than 120 Indian athletes are expected to be a part of the Tokyo Olympic Games, which will be held from July 23 to August 8. Details

Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will virtually interact with the Indian Olympic bound sportsperson on July 13, three days before the first batch of athletes depart for their games in Tokyo. The interaction will be virtual primarily due to the on-going Covid-19 pandemic situation. The news was conveyed by the official twitter page created by government of India to interact with the citizens.

“Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi will interact with #Tokyo Olympic bound athletes to motivate them ahead of their participation in the forthcoming Games, which will be held from 23 July to 8th August 2021," read a tweet by My Govt. India. The first batch of India’s Olympic bound Athletes will be off to Tokyo via a private charter. The PM will interact with the sportsperson to wish them luck for the global tournament.

More than 120 Indian athletes are expected to be a part of the Olympic Games, however, the Indian Olympic Association is yet to officially divulge the strength of contingent. India will be participating in 18 sporting categories.

On Thursday, it was announced that the upcoming Tokyo Olympics will be held without spectators as there is a spike in Covid-19 cases in the region. The decision of barring spectators was agreed on at a meeting by International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach and representatives of the four bodies, the organizing committee, the international Paralympic Committee, as well as the Japanese and Tokyo metropolitan governments.

The Olympics will be held without spectators in Tokyo from July 23 to August 8. The Olympic Games will be held through the state of emergency.

Also Read| Viral Video: 5 year old Dharamshala boy asks tourists to wear masks; Becomes police mascot

Share your comment ×