Tokyo Olympics 2020: Atanu Das beats 2 time Olympic champ; PV Sindhu, Satish Kumar, Men's Hockey enter QF's

It was great day six start for the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as several of them reached the quarter finals in their respective sports. To start off with, India's brightest Badminton star, PV Sindhu, made her way to the quarter finals as she beat Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in the Round of 16 match. Sindhu's match was an exciting one as she beat the Denmark Badminton player in two straight sets by 21-15, 21-13.

Sindhu, who has shown a promising journey so far, has been lauded by experts for her extremely focused approach to the games so far. In other good news, the Men's Hockey team played against Argentina and beat them 3-1 in their Pool A game. Players Varun, Vivek Sagar and Harmanapreet scored for India keeping them on the number two spot in the Pool A table.

Another stunning performance came from archer Atanu Das who delivered exceptional confidence and grit as he beat two-time Olympic champion Korea's Oh Jin-hyek. The Korean opponent had clinched gold at the 2012 London Olympics. Atanu maintained composure against Oh Jin-Hyek as they drew 5-5 at the end of their 1/16 Elimination match.

The match then proceeded towards a shootoff progress with Atanu Das scoring a 10 and Oh Jin-Hyek trailing off at 9. With this magnificent finish, Das entered the pre-quarter finals.

Indian boxer Satish Kumar also did the country proud as he beat Jamaica's Ricardo Brown in their Round-of-16 match. He won 4-1 in the +91kg category and has now successfully entered the quarterfinal. On day 6, we will also get to see Mary Kom and swimmer Sajan Prakash in action.

