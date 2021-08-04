Tokyo Olympics 2020: India women's hockey lose to Argentina 2-1 in semis, will play for bronze

The day 12 of Tokyo Olympics 2020 brought smiles on the faces of Indians as Indian athletes did their best and progressed majorly. While boxer Lovlina Boroghain clinched a bronze Olympic in her category, wrestler Ravi Dahiya assured India of at least a silver medal when he booked his place in the final of men's freestyle 57 kg category. It was a big day for the women's hockey team as their semi-final with Argentina was a nail biting one.

India had a great start to the semis as Gurjit Kaur worked her magic once more and scored the first goal of the match in the first half. However, Argentina equalised and kept the pressure up. India worked well in the second half and kept fighting on till the very end as they tried to block Argentina's advances. Argentina scored their second goal in the second half.

While it was a heartbreaking loss for India, the girls have not yet lost everything. They will be playing Great Britain for their bronze match.

The men's hockey team had also lost out on their semi's at Tokyo 2020 when they were beaten 5-2 by Belgium. Sports fans will now be looking forward to the bronze matches of India's hockey teams. Even though the women's hockey team could not make it to the finals, there has been an outpouring of love and support for the squad who have come this far and played their first semi-final.

