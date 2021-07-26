Tokyo Olympics 2020: Manika Batra in tears as she gets knocked out, Mirabai Chanu could be awarded GOLD

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 for India is turning out to be quite an exciting affair. With athletes across several sports giving their best, the Indian contingent is going in strong despite several setbacks. On the third day i.e 26 July, Monday, India's table tennis star Manika Batra was playing her third qualifying match. While she had successfully beaten two opponents, Batra failed to beat World No. 17 Sofia Polcanova of Austria.

This was Manika Batra's maiden Olympic campaign and the 26-year-old got knocked out in straight sets 11-8, 11-2, 11-5, 11-7 after putting on a stellar show. According to a report in India Today, the Indian paddler, who had no support staff, teared up in the stadium after her loss to Sofia Polcanova and choked as she made an exit. Batra also did not speak to the press as she was made her way through the stadium.

In other news, Tokyo Olympics silver-medalist Mirabai Chanu who won big for India in the 49kg women’s weightlifting competition, may be now awarded a gold. As per reports, China’s Hou Zhizhi, who has bagged the gold, has been asked to stay back in Tokyo for a dope test. If she fails the dope test, the Olympic gold will be awarded to Mirabai Chanu.

Heading back to home, Thank you #Tokyo2020 for memorable moments of my life. pic.twitter.com/6H2VpAxU1x — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 26, 2021

As for India's star, Chanu is already on her way back home from Tokyo. Taking to Twitter, she shared a photo from the airport with her coach and captioned it, "Heading back to home, Thank you #Tokyo2020 for memorable moments of my life." Well, it's always win some, lose some at the Olympics but we're equally proud of all our athletes.

