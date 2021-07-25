Tokyo Olympics 2020: Netizens elated as PV Sindhu breezes through her opening match; See Reactions

After Mirabai Chanu's silver win and India's strong start at the Olympics on Day one, day two also started on a happy note. India's badminton player PV Sindhu played her opening match on early Sunday morning (IST) opposite Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova. The promising Sindhu gave it her all as she breezed through her first, opening match. The former Olympic winner is eyeing for another medal this year.

In her first match, PV Sindhu comfortably beat Ksenia Polikarpova 21-7, 21-10. Speaking to the press after her game at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, Sindhu said, "It was quite an easy match."

Sindhu, who is looking to beat top badminton players at Tokyo to clinch victory, added, "Tokyo is a fresh start. You can't expect to be Superman, to think that you will again be a medallist. It's not like that because everybody is going to be at their top form." With her first match win, Sindhu now progresses to the second round.

Netizens were beyond elated with Sindhu's win and progression to the next round. Several took to social media to wish the badminton champ and show their support. Take a look at a few reactions:

India’s sensation @Pvsindhu1 starts her olympic campaign with a comfortable win against Israeli Ksenia Polikarpova 21-7 21-10 in her opening group game. All the very best for the next match. CHAMP forever.#PVSindhu#Tokyo2020 #TokyoOlympics #IndiaAtOlympics — Akarsh Malhotra (@_AkarshMalhotra) July 25, 2021

Congratulations to #PVSindhu for his first victory in Tokyo Olympics 2021, we pray for your next victory and you always keep going. — Ashok Kumar (@AshokKu98489618) July 25, 2021

Apart from badminton, India's Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina’s Tokyo Olympic journey ended after they lost their women’s doubles first round clash to the Ukrainian pair of Nadiia Kichenok and Lyudmyla Kichenok. India's shooters also failed to qualify.

However, Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh gave some good news as they finished 3rd in Repechage event and booked their spot in the semifinal.

