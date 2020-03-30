Tokyo Olympics 2020 to now begin from July 23, 2021; organizers look to minimize disruption caused by COVID 19

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 will now be held between July 23 and August 8, 2021. The games have been postponed by a year.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics were postponed due to the ongoing global Coronavirus outbreak. The International Olympic Committee had previously announced that the games will not start from their scheduled date. The latest news update comes in that the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will now be held between July 23 and August 8, 2021. The games have been postponed by a year. The Tokyo 2020 organizing committee stated in the official announcement that they have been working closely with the stakeholders to make sure that the disruptions are kept to the minimum.

The official statement further added all those people who were offered positions for the Tokyo Olympics will get to keep their jobs and the tickets will remain valid next year as well. For those who cannot attend the games next year will be given a refund. When the news of the postponement was made public, the International Olympic Committee had said that within the next four weeks, the new dates for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be announced along with a roadmap of how to move forward. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics had scheduled its opening ceremony for July 24.

The International Olympic Committee President, Thomas Bach has reportedly said that on a conference call, the sports federations were told to make use of the available time to make sure that the disruptions caused by the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak were fully dealt with and no gaps were left. Bach also mentioned that the IOC will be working closely with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics organizing committee to make sure everything falls into place.

