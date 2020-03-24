Tokyo Olympics 2020 postponed amid the global Coronavirus scare; likely to be held in 2021

Tokyo Olympics 2020 will not start from its schedule date on July 24. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been postponed amid the global Coronavirus scare.

The Olympic Committee has reportedly announced that the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020 will not start from its schedule date on July 24. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been postponed amid the global Coronavirus scare. News reports suggest that Dick Pound, who is an Olympic Committee member informed USA Today Sports that the event has been postponed due to the global COVID-19 outbreak. The news reports in USA Today further add that the Tokyo Olympics could be held in 2021. But, no confirmation about this has come in yet and the renewed dates for the Tokyo Olympics will be worked on in the coming weeks. In a telephone interview, Pound stated that the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will not start on its scheduled date of July 24, and the International Olympic Committee has not yet decided the strategy to move forward amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Olympic Committee member Dick Pound, a Canadian national is said to be a veteran member of the committee who stated that the other members will come up will a plan of how to tackle the situation at hand. Pound also mentions that there will be many repercussions of postponing the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as it held on a massive scale. The changes in the plan to host the Olympics will come in parts and not all at once. The spokesperson of the International Olympic Committee, Mark Adams was questioned about Pound's statement. Mark Adams go on to reveal that every member of the IOC has the right to draw a conclusion of the decisions made by the committee board. The President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach is reportedly not planning on cancelling the games altogether. But, it has stated that in the next four weeks, the committee will be working on the scheduling of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and how best to go forward with the games. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics is the latest casualty of the global COVID-19 crisis. The Coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The COVID-19 then took no time to spread across various countries around the globe. Countries like the United States and Canada have shut their borders, in order to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

The countries across the globe have witnessed the closing of schools, colleges, malls, cinemas, and many other establishments. Many Hollywood films have been postponed from their original release date amid the COVID-19 scare. The filming of many TV shows and films have come to a stand-still as many governments have ordered a complete shutdown. Italy remains to be one of the severely affected countries of Coronavirus. The country has been under complete lockdown. Many Cricket tournaments that were planned in 2020 are not been conducted as per schedule. As per the latest news reports, Olympic Committees from German, Norway, and Brazil have made an appeal to the Olympic Committee to postpone the games amid the Coronavirus outbreak in the world.

