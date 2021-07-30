Tokyo Olympics 2020: PV Sindhu storms into the semi final with two straight set wins

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu displayed an immense sense of grit and determination in her quarter-final match against Japan's Akane Yamagyuchi. The shuttler continued her winning streak at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as she beat her Japanese opponent and stormed into the semi-finals. It wasn't an easy task for PV Sindhu despite winning the first set.

In the first set, PV Sindhu cruised through the set as she won Game 1 21-13. However, the Japanese shuttler was far from giving up as she looked forward to make a comeback. Coming to the second set, PV Sindhu started off on a strong note and managed to take a six-point lead.

However, Yamaguchi caught up in no time and levelled the score leaving Sindhu sweating. She closed the gap and the shuttlers then went head-to-head. The thrilling match saw Sindhu slowly taking the lead with long rallies. Towards the end, Sindhu was trailing but caught up and closed the gap of two points with some superb smashes. The shuttler then scored her winning point and sealed a win by defeating Yamaguchi 22-20 in Game 2. Of the three sets, Sindhu won two sets and successfully entered the semi-final.

While Sindhu has booked a spot in the semi's, Indian archery star Deepika Kumar failed to beat her quarter-final opponent and got knocked out. India's sprinter Duttee Chand also failed to qualify in the 100M sprint as she ranked 7th in her group heats. On the bright side, India's women's hockey team beat Ireland to stay afloat.

