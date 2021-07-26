Tokyo Olympics Day 3: Google Doodle celebrates with a special animated Archery game

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 has kick-started, and everyone is excited about this event. Not just India, but every nation participating in this event are looking forward to their athletes winning big. Well, if you guys must have noticed the Google homepage, then you must have realised that Google Doodle has been celebrating the event by publishing animated games for users to enjoy for the past three days. Talking about the game that has been published today, it is non-other than Archery.

The game that Google Doodle published today is based on Archery, and it will be a part of the Doodle Champion Island Games. If you go on the Google homepage, you can see a very creative Google Doodle, and by clicking on it, you will be redirected to the page where you can actually play the game. As described on their page, Google will be publishing new games every day as a gesture towards Tokyo Olympics 2020. Informing about this to the users, it is written on their page, “Over the coming weeks, join calico (c)athlete Lucky as she explores Doodle Champion Island: a world filled with seven sports mini-games, legendary opponents, dozens of daring side quests, and a few new (and old) friends. Her ultimate goal? Defeat each sport Champion to collect all seven sacred scrolls and complete extra hidden challenges across Champion Island in the purrr-ocess.”

The rules of the archery game have been mentioned on Google Doodle’s page as, “Compete in the Champion Island Games as Lucky, your new favourite feline. Aim quickly and accurately to outscore this Samurai general and expert marksman.”

We bet these interesting Google Doodles will keep you hooked for this entire week apart from the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

