Tokyo Paralympics: Krishna Nagar bags gold in badminton on last day, India wraps up campaign with 19 medals

The Tokyo Paralympics 2020 officially came to an end on Sunday with India putting up its best ever performance. India wrapped up its campaign with a mighty win as Badminton player Krishna Nagar bagged a gold, taking India's gold medal tally to 5. He beat Hong Kong's Man Kai Chu in the men's singles SH6 badminton final with a 21-17, 16-21, 21-17 win. It was a nail biting fight to the finish.

With Krishna Nagar's win, India's total medal haul went up to 19. This was undoubtedly India's best performance ever as the total medal tally consisted of 5 Gold, 8 Silver and 6 Bronze medals across various sports. India shone bright in High Jump, Javelin Throw, Table Tennis and Badminton among other sports.

With the final win, India has finished 24th on the Tokyo Paralympics table with China, Great Britain and United States leading the top 3 spots.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished shuttler Krishna Nagar on his gold win as he tweeted, "Happy to see our Badminton players excel at the Tokyo #Paralympics. The outstanding feat of @Krishnanagar99 has brought smiles on the faces of every Indian. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold Medal. Wishing him the very best for his endeavours ahead. #Praise4Para."

Happy to see our Badminton players excel at the Tokyo #Paralympics. The outstanding feat of @Krishnanagar99 has brought smiles on the faces of every Indian. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold Medal. Wishing him the very best for his endeavours ahead. #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/oVs2BPcsT1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2021

These have been India's finest two weeks at any Paralympics so far and our Indian contingent couldn't have made its people and the country any more proud.

