Tom Cook remembers Steve Jobs on Apple co founder's ninth death anniversary: You’re always with us

Steve Jobs passed away on October 5, 2011. The revolutionary business magnate, who co-founded Apple, passed away at the age of 56. At the time, social media was filled with tributes and memories of the brilliant and visionary man. Today, as the world remembers him on his ninth death anniversary, Apple CEO Tim Cook took to Twitter and penned a note for Jobs. Cook began by quoting the renowned American poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou. "“A great soul never dies. It brings us together again and again.” — Maya Angelou," he wrote.

Cook went on to add that Jobs is always with them. His memory inspires him every day. "You’re always with us Steve, your memory connects and inspires us every day," he tweeted, sharing a picture of Job along with his note. For the unversed, in 2003, Jobs was diagnosed with a pancreatic neuroendocrine tumour. In 2011, the Apple co-founder passed away from respiratory arrest.

The Hollywood Reporter at the time reported the family's statement confirming Jobs' death. The statement read, "Steve died peacefully today surrounded by his family."

"In his public life, Steve was known as visionary; in his private life, he cherished his family. We are thankful to the many people who have shared their wishes and prayers during the last years of Steve's illness," the family added.

At the time, Cook sent a company-wide memo to the employees. "No words can adequately express our sadness at Steve’s death or our gratitude for the opportunity to work with him. We will honor his memory by dedicating ourselves to continuing the work he loved so much," the statement read, via THR.

