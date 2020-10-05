  1. Home
  2. trending

Tom Cook remembers Steve Jobs on Apple co founder's ninth death anniversary: You’re always with us

Apple CEO Tom Cook remembers Steve Jobs on Apple co-founder's ninth death anniversary. He quoted American poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou while remembering Jobs.
9848 reads Mumbai Updated: October 5, 2020 07:52 pm
Steve Jobs passed away on October 5, 2011Tom Cook remembers Steve Jobs on Apple co founder's ninth death anniversary: You’re always with us
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Steve Jobs passed away on October 5, 2011. The revolutionary business magnate, who co-founded Apple, passed away at the age of 56. At the time, social media was filled with tributes and memories of the brilliant and visionary man. Today, as the world remembers him on his ninth death anniversary, Apple CEO Tim Cook took to Twitter and penned a note for Jobs. Cook began by quoting the renowned American poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou. "“A great soul never dies. It brings us together again and again.” — Maya Angelou," he wrote. 

Cook went on to add that Jobs is always with them. His memory inspires him every day. "You’re always with us Steve, your memory connects and inspires us every day," he tweeted, sharing a picture of Job along with his note. For the unversed, in 2003, Jobs was diagnosed with a pancreatic neuroendocrine tumour. In 2011, the Apple co-founder passed away from respiratory arrest. 

The Hollywood Reporter at the time reported the family's statement confirming Jobs' death. The statement read, "Steve died peacefully today surrounded by his family."

"In his public life, Steve was known as visionary; in his private life, he cherished his family. We are thankful to the many people who have shared their wishes and prayers during the last years of Steve's illness," the family added. 

At the time, Cook sent a company-wide memo to the employees. "No words can adequately express our sadness at Steve’s death or our gratitude for the opportunity to work with him. We will honor his memory by dedicating ourselves to continuing the work he loved so much," the statement read, via THR. 

Credits :Twitter, The Hollywood Reporter, Getty Images,

You may like these
US President Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump test positive for COVID 19
Donald Trump aide Hope Hicks tests positive for COVID 19; US President, Melania Trump begin quarantine process
Legendary Aussie cricketer and IPL 2020 commentator Dean Jones passes away of heart attack in Mumbai
JFK’s grandson Jack Kennedy Schlossberg causes stir on Twitter post speech at DNC; See reactions
Emirates offers to cover the funeral expenses of their travellers who succumb to COVID 19
Bill Gates, Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Apple & other bigwig's Twitter accounts hacked

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement