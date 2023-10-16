Tommy Fury beats KSI in Prime Card event; Here's how netizens reacted

Tommy Fury narrowly defeated KSI in a main event that will be talked about for years to come in a controversial clash that had fans both in attendance and watching across the world, on the edge of their seats. This victory, however, was far from clear, with supporters shouting foul and accusing Tommy Fury of robbing KSI, as per MMA Fighting.

Social media platforms lit up with discussions of the controversy, and it was not just fans expressing their displeasure. Fans were furious and tweeted about how Tommy Fury robbed KSI of his victory. A user tweeted, "Tommy should get disowned from the Fury family ngl." Another user tweeted, "KSI GOT ROBBED." Here are some other fan reactions:

The crowd’s uproar demanding fair play

As the bout progressed, supporters in the arena and those watching on television observed a bizarre mix of styles. KSI's wild, unexpected moves repeatedly threw Fury off balance as he tried to establish a more normal rhythm. The YouTube sensation appeared to have taken a page from Muhammad Ali's playbook, dancing about his opponent and then lunging forward with blows that defied convention.

ALSO READ: Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis, KSI vs Tommy Fury: All details date, time, match card and how to watch

However, in the midst of the mayhem, controversy arose in the form of repeated fouls. According to MMA Fighting, Tommy Fury delivered repeated knocks to the back of KSI's skull. While the referee eventually docked Fury a point in the second round for this flagrant infraction, KSI argued that the violations were a repeating theme throughout the fight. The audience erupted, demanding fair play and calling the referee's decision into doubt.

A miscarriage of justice

Fans inside the venue and those who commented on social media were unapologetic. Many people were outraged by what they saw as flagrant disrespect for the rules. Many saw the decision to sentence Fury for only one of his violations as a miscarriage of justice. Some even suggested that Tommy be expelled from the illustrious Fury family for his antics in the arena.

Social media platforms were flooded with conversations about the scandal, and it wasn't only fans who were upset. Prominent personalities from the boxing world chimed in on the issue, adding fuel to the fire. Boxing experts and commentators questioned the judges' decisions, and the word "robbery" was bandied about.

In the end, Tommy Fury won by majority decision, but the crowd's reaction was far from joyous. Irate with the decision, KSI felt that he had been mistreated, and many supporters agreed with him. The battle had so much potential, but the contentious decision put a black cloud over the entire event.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What did KSI say about Tommy Fury? Streamer accuses latter of not taking him 'seriously'