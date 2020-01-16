Top 10 list of Baby Names: Ava and William are the most used names in Tennessee

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, Ava and William are the most popular names since 2007. In 2019, again they ranked on the first position.

We are extremely acquainted with the names Ava and Williams. Many movie characters have also been named the same. It will be continued according to the Tennessee Department of Health. They have been the most popular names in Tennessee for 2019. The department has declared its top 10 list of names for boys and girls. 'Ava' again got the first place in the list after acquiring the second position last year. Ava had also secured the number one position in 2017. 'Ella' has taken a position in the top 10 list replacing Abigail. Other names on the list have been the same, but the position of them might be changed. The top 10 lists for boy and girl names after published by the Tennessee Department of Health Division of Vital Records and Statistics after recording and tallying the names.

List of top 10 Girls names

1- Ava

2- Olivia

3- Emma

4- Amelia

5- Harper

6- Charlotte

7- Evelyn

8- Elizabeth

9- Isabella

10- Ella.

In the top 10 list of baby boys names, William has been the most popular one since 2007 in Tennessee. Wyatt replaced Grayson in 2019. All other names are the same with slight changes in the ranking.

List of top 10 Boy names

1- William

2- Liam

3- Noah

4- James

5- Elijah

6- Mason

7- Oliver

8- John

9- Wyatt

10- Jackson.



