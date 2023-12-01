Top 5 Anya Taylor Joy movies and shows to watch before Furiosa; featuring The Menu, The Witch, and more

Within the short time frame of just over a decade, Anya Taylor-Joy films have gained a lot of attention. Her debut performance was technically in the 2014 horror-comedy Vampire Academy, but it was cut from the final version of the movie as a minor character. Small TV parts were the real beginning of Taylor-Joy's career: a one-episode cameo in the British detective series Endeavour and a multi-episode arc in the fantasy drama Atlantis.

But it was Robert Eggers' historical supernatural horror film The Witch (2015) that gave the actress her big break. Anya Taylor-Joy emerged from The Witch as a budding actress, and she would go on to receive more praise and recognition. Fans will her see next in the eagerly awaited Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa.

The trailer was released today which featured Anya-Taylor shaving her hair in preparation for her role as Imperator Furiosa, the ferocious war captain portrayed by Charlize Theron in the 2015 action movie. As we await to watch her in the film, let's take a look at top 5 films of her career.

1. The Witch

A family of English settlers is expelled from their Puritan settlement due to a religious dispute in the 1630s New England setting of the breathtaking folk horror movie The Witch. Living in seclusion by a forest, they experience tension as evil forces from the woods start to interfere with their family's affairs. Thomasin, played by Anya Taylor-Joy, is the oldest daughter who finds herself entangled in the malevolent forces endangering her family. This marked both her first-ever film role and Robert Egger's first time directing.

2. The Menu

In The Menu Anya Taylor-Joy plays Margot, a young lady who goes to a posh restaurant on a private island with her date Tyler (Nicholas Hoult). There, they are subjected to the cruel games that Slowik, the Head Chef, (Ralph Fiennes) plays. Margot and the other affluent diners will have to struggle to make it through the meal.

Anya Taylor-Joy's Margot, who was originally supposed to be played by Emma Stone, is the outsider who was unwilling to participate in the games of the ultrarich in this dark comedy horror film. The ensemble cast represented the restaurant's diverse rich patrons and obedient employees.

3. Last Night in Soho

Edgar Wright's psychological horror film Last Night in Soho centers on Eloise Turner (Thomasin McKenzie), a fashion school student with the ability to communicate with the invisible. Dreams and visions of the mysterious 60s woman Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy) begin to haunt her. Sandie's dream of becoming a singer breaks into something much darker and more dangerous, and it starts to follow Eloise in her everyday life.

4. Split

Split, which stars James McAvoy as a man with an exaggerated fictional form of DID, tells the story of how one of his alters kidnaps three young girls and how they interact with his various alters—one of whom is a dangerous creature with superhuman abilities—as they attempt to escape.

Anya Taylor-Joy portrayed Casey Cooke, a kidnapped adolescent who must find a way out. It was one of the highest-grossing horror films of the past decade.

5. Emma

Emma, which is based on Jane Austen's novel of the same name, stars Anya Taylor-Joy as the refined and wealthy Emma Woodhouse, who amuses herself by setting people up. The movie continues as she attempts to set up Pearl's Mia Goth's charming character Harriet, befriends her, and navigates her own emotions.

