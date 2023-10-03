Top 5 Chinese dramas featuring friends to lovers trope: Skate Into Love, My Fated Boy and more

Chinese dramas have an undeniable knack for delivering not only stunning cinematography and well-matched casts but also crafting swoon-worthy romances that can leave your cheeks hurting from smiling. One popular Chinese drama tag that exemplifies this is Friends to Lovers. This narrative theme delves into the romantic journey between two individuals who start off as friends, exploring the complexities of transitioning from platonic to romantic relationships. The resulting storylines often bring about heartwarming and emotional moments.

From enchanting chemistry to tender moments, heartaches, heart-stopping scenes, and the inherent beauty of two familiar souls exploring the depth of their connection, the Chinese dramas on this list are certain to stir a range of emotions and completely engage you in their captivating stories.

Skate Into Love

This Chinese TV series, centered on the friends-to-lovers theme, also incorporates the world of sports! The narrative unfolds as a love story between a speed skater, Tang Xue, and an ice hockey player, Li Yubing, who rekindle their connection in university. Their history goes back to the school days when Tang Xue used to bully Li Yubing. However, years later, the tables turn as Li Yubing emerges as the school's top player, while Tang Xue has abandoned her dreams. Seeking revenge, Li Yubing makes her his assistant, but as he spends time with her, he discovers that Tang Xue is not as bad as he initially thought. He helps her rediscover her passion for the sport she gave up, and amidst facing numerous challenges on and off the ice, they eventually fall in love.

If you're in the mood for an uplifting series that combines elements of competition, familial disapproval, and love, Skate Into Love is a must-watch. This series not only encourages viewers not to give up on their dreams but also instills a sense of gratitude for one's capabilities.

My Fated Boy

This captivating Chinese drama unfolds the story of two childhood friends who reunite, realizing that their feelings for each other have endured over the years. Centered on a woman in her thirties and a 24-year-old man, the narrative explores the uniqueness of their relationship, not only stemming from their long-standing connection since childhood but also from their significant age gap. Lu Zheng An, with clarity about his feelings from the start, pursues Lin Yang, who initially sees him as a little brother. Despite the age difference, he is determined to convince her of the sincerity of his emotions and reappears in her life after a prolonged separation with a clear purpose.

For those in search of a lighthearted drama free from overly villainous characters, misunderstandings, prolonged love triangles, or heartbreaking breakups, "My Fated Boy" is the ideal choice. This series beautifully portrays a genuinely good relationship.

Exclusive Fairy Tale

Exclusive Fairy Tale is a romantic comedy directed by Gong Yushi, adapted from the novel Tu Zi Ya Dao Wo Bian Cao by Yi Jin. The narrative centers around childhood sweethearts, Ling Chao (SEVENTEEN's Jun) and Xiao Tu (Zhang Miaoyi), as they navigate the journey of youth, sharing experiences in both joy and sorrow. From an early age, Ling Chao knew that his mother had a preference for daughters. Coincidentally, their neighbor's family has a daughter, Xiao Tu, who is the same age as him. Ling Chao eventually becomes her god-brother, and Xiao Tu becomes his only friend and holds a special place in his heart. As they grow up, Ling Chao realizes that he can't do anything without Xiao Tu, realizing that he has unexpectedly fallen in love with her, although he has never admitted it. Exclusive Fairy Tale boasts a storyline that truly hits the mark, resembling a beautiful and fantastical dream.

Go Ahead

The Chinese drama Go Ahead revolves around three childhood friends who, due to dysfunctional families, become surrogate families for each other. Their shared experience of lacking love at home leads them to find solace and connection in their friendship. After graduating from high school, they go their separate ways but reunite nine years later. Despite the passage of time, the lingering effects of their childhood traumas and complicated family histories hinder them from fully embracing life.

Go Ahead is a poignant drama that elicits tears with its moving dialogues, touching actions, and intricate relationships. While it explores heavy themes, it also brings moments of joy and laughter. The series delves into the essence of family, even when not bound by blood, and explores what it truly takes to build a strong and supportive one. If you're seeking an inspiring, realistic, and relatable story, Go Ahead is a perfect choice that allows viewers to identify with at least one of the characters.

Love Is Sweet

The series Love Is Sweet unfolds the story of a girl with a unique allergy to tears, holding double degrees in psychology and economics. When her father suddenly passes away, he leaves a dying wish for her to work in an investment company. In honor of her father's request, she embarks on a journey into the competitive environment of her new workplace. There, she encounters her childhood friend, but the professional setting proves to be highly competitive, turning her friend into a rival rather than a protector. The series explores her quest for success in both her career and love life.

While Love Is Sweet may carry some clichés, it skillfully captures the audience's affection even in its most predictable moments. Notably, the drama avoids super-hateful characters, drastic misunderstandings, or excessive angst, making it an ideal Chinese friend to lovers for those who prefer a more straightforward and enjoyable storyline.

