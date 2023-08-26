Top 5 highest earning tennis players right now; Carlos Alcaraz features on list amongst others

Tennis is one of the most popular sports in the world without a doubt and has gained more and more people watching it over the years. This is shown by the fact that 87 million individuals, or around 1.17% of the world's population, play tennis internationally. The popularity of tennis and tennis players should go without saying. Tennis players have given life to the sport that is adored by people all around the world by making it pleasant via their talent and passion. Over time, a few outstanding athletes have arisen who have amassed enormous money thanks to their extraordinary skill. The French Open is already underway, and the Wimbledon and US Open will follow soon which shows that tennis season is now in full swing. Today, let's look at the current and highest-earning tennis players.

Top 5 highest-earning tennis players:

1. Novak Djokovic

Djokovic will return to Flushing Meadows for the first time in two years after skipping the tournament in 2022 and the Australian Open that same year due to his choice to forego the COVID-19 vaccination. Forbes estimates that Djokovic has lifetime pre-tax earnings of tennis over 510 million dollars, including an ATP-best 172 million dollars in prize money. In January, he added the Waterdrop drinks to his roster of endorsements. His earnings off the court are 25 million dollars and on-court is 13.4 million dollars.

2. Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz, who is only 20 years old, is the current U.S. Open champion, the most recent major champion following his triumph at Wimbledon, and the top-ranked athlete in his sport. Sponsors (like Louis Vuitton and Calvin Klein) are scrambling to recruit a player they feel might similarly dominate the sport in the years to come because of Rafael Nadal similarities that are naturally being drawn between him and Rafael Nadal due to his nationality and reputation on clay courts. His earnings off the court, which total 20 million dollars, and on-court are 11.4 million dollars.

3. Iga Swiatek

Following Venus Williams (who has seven), Swiatek is now ranked second among active women's players with four Grand Slam singles championships after her June triumph at the French Open. Naomi Osaka is first with seven trophies. Additionally, the Polish superstar has held the top spot on the WTA Tour for more than 70 weeks in a row. Swiatek has been expanding her list of contracts since joining the prestigious agency IMG in September of last year. This year, she added partnerships with Oshee sports drinks. Swiatek's on-court earning stands at 8.4 million dollars off off-court stands at 14 million dollars which brings it to a total of 22 million dollars.

4. Daniil Medvedev

Medvedev, a Monaco resident, has been able to navigate the commercial minefield that Russian-born athletes have had to contend with since his nation's invasion of Ukraine last year. Additionally, Medvedev has begun working with RawQ, a company for energy bars that he and his wife, Daria, cofounded. His total earnings are 20 million dollars including his on-court and off-court earnings.

5. Rafael Nadal

After winning two Grand Slam tournaments in 2022, Nadal has been sidelined since the Australian Open of this year due to a hip issue that necessitated surgery in June. The amazing career, which has featured 22 major titles, will likely come to a stop for the 37-year-old Spaniard in 2024, he has stated. Nadal is probably making a lot less money this year than he will in 2022 because to tennis' sponsorship structure, which normally lowers prices for players who slip in the rankings or miss important events due to injury. These sponsors include clothing companies like Nike and racket manufacturers like Babolat. However, he recently started a collaboration with Subway and appeared in advertisements alongside NBA player Stephen Curry. In addition, he invested in the E1 Series in January. Nadal's on-court earnings are 1.5 million dollars and off-court earnings are 14 million dollars.

