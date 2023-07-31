Top 5 TikTok dances that you can recreate ft. Cardi B's WAP, Doja Cat's Say So, and more

TikTok is one of the biggest platforms of all time when it comes to entertainment. We got some of the most viral hook steps, peppy songs, and above all of it many popular faces through this platform. If you scroll through the page, you will get to see some of the music and dance routines just everywhere. It’s not just new songs but also the old songs getting trendy and people hopping onto some trendy routines.

The most trendy TikTok tracks aren't merely catchy accompaniments to whatever the hottest dance is at the moment. And if you are someone who likes to dance to trendy songs, we are here to help you.

Here are the top 5 TikTok dances that you can recreate:

WAP (Cardi B)

Brian Esperon's choreography for Cardi B's song WAP reached its height of fame in August 2020. The routine was so energetic and sexy that users couldn’t stop themselves from hoping on to the trend. The track is quite popular still and continues to run in the top charts. As a result of celebrities' recreation of Esperon's routine, it became popular and is still used today.

Savage Love (Jason Derulo)

Savage Love by Jason Derulo didn’t only have these happy beats but its music and beats could make anyone just start dancing anywhere. It became popular during lockdown and was visible everywhere on social media. Due to its easy, attractive choreography and catchy music by Jawsh 685, the dance made popular by Jazlyne Baybee quickly became a worldwide phenomenon.

Say So (Doja Cat)

The trendy dance to this incredibly famous song was created by TikToker Haley Sharpe. The song was already popular ever before after rapper Nicki Minaj made an appearance on remixes of the song. The music still runs on top charts with users recreating the hook step.

Up (Cardi B)

When it comes to trendy songs, Cardi B’s tracks are always there. There are many songs of hers that dancers have used for creating sick dance routines. Mya Johnson and Chris Cotter created an amazing routine for the song 'Up' by Cardi B. The dynamic dance proved famous, and a slew of well-known authors have since reproduced it on their own pages.

Gimme More

Numerous people teamed up with their best friends to execute this duo dance routine, which was started by users Karaleighcannella and jaedengomezz. Apart from their routine, there are many other routines in the song that are quite popular.

