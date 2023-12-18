Top 6 Kids Christmas Movies to watch on Netflix, including Klaus, Holiday Rush, and more

Christmas is here! And what does that mean, do you know? Christmas movies on Netflix, of course. This is the perfect moment to curl up on the couch with your kids and watch a movie (or three).

We've compiled the top Christmas movies for kids so that choosing the perfect film will be easy. Even better, you can find them all on Netflix, so you won't have to worry about whether the movie you've ultimately decided to watch is available on the platform you want!

Top 6 Kids Christmas Movies to watch on Netflix

1. The Christmas Chronicles Part 1 and Part 2

Starring Kurt Russell as the big man himself, The Christmas Chronicles is a seasonal franchise launch for Netflix. The story opens with a brother and sister who have to figure out how to save Christmas when they unintentionally crash Santa's sled. After two years, The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two is set, and the same kids from the first movie are back, but a little older and a little less idealistic about celebrating Christmas with their family. That is, until Belsnickel, a shadowy troublemaker, threatens to demolish the North Pole, enticing them to embark on yet another journey to save Santa and now Mrs. Claus!

2. Klaus

Klaus, an animated film that features J.K. Simmons, Rashida Jones, and Joan Cusack, received an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards. This heartwarming movie tells the story of a postman who forms a friendship with a local teacher and toymaker while being stationed on a remote island. In addition to films from major studios like Pixar and DreamWorks, Klaus managed to make its mark in the industry.

3. The Holiday Rush

This movie delves into the idea of discovering the true meaning of Christmas. It follows the story of Rashon "Rush" Williams, a hip-hop radio DJ, who lavishes his four kids with gifts. However, when his radio station undergoes a format change and he gets fired, his family is forced to move back in with relatives as he tries to get his life back on track.

4. A Boy Called Christmas

Santa does not exist at the beginning of the film. Then, a little child named Nikolas sets out on a mission to find his father, traveling through a famous city called Elfheim and coming across elves, reindeer, and other mystical animals. It is based on Matt Haig's best-selling book.

5. The Claus Family: Part One, Two, and Three

The Claus Family, another Netflix holiday series, centers on Jules, a young child who despises the holidays until he learns a secret about his family that might persuade him to think otherwise. In The Claus Family 2, this time, a young girl writes Claus a letter expressing a unique Christmas wish as Jules gets ready to take over for his Grandpa Noël.

6. Anegla's Christmas

This movie is absolutely adorable to watch with the little ones during Christmas. It tells the heartwarming story of Angela, a young girl who spreads a message of security, warmth, and love during the holiday season. The setting takes us back to 1910s Ireland. After watching this film, all we crave is a cozy cuddle!

