Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), has outperformed the benchmark S&P 500 for the better part of 60 years. As of the closing bell on March 27, the Class A shares (BRK.A) of the Oracle of Omaha's firm had risen nearly 5,086,000%, whereas the S&P 500 had gained just over 34,300%, including dividends since he became CEO of Berkshire in the mid-1960s!

Warren Buffett stocks to buy in April

The "secret" of Warren Buffett's success isn't a secret at all. He and his investment group look for well-known, lucrative companies with strong management teams and give them time to perform. But despite Wall Street's three major stock indexes hitting fresh all-time highs, the $374 billion, 45-stock investment portfolio that Warren Buffett manages at Berkshire Hathaway still contains everyday values. The three Warren Buffett stocks listed below are excellent investments for April and have the potential to provide returns for shareholders for many years to come.

Chevron

Chevron (NYSE: CVX), an energy firm, is the first Warren Buffett investment you can add to your portfolio with confidence for April and the future. In Berkshire's investment portfolio, this integrated oil and gas behemoth is one of just two holdings that Buffett and his colleagues added to during the quarter that ended in December.

A limited supply of oil globally should be advantageous to Chevron. Crude oil is unlikely to be oversupplied anytime soon given the roughly three years of capital underinvestment by energy giants (including itself) during the epidemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It is common for the price of a key product to increase when its supply is limited. For Chevron's upstream drilling division, that is great news.

Sirius XM Holdings

Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI), a provider of satellite radio, is another Warren Buffett company that is an excellent investment in April and beyond. It just so happens that Buffett and his group also bought Sirius XM during the fourth quarter in addition to Chevron.

The main cause of the recent bad performance of Sirius XM's stock is worries about the state of the advertising sector. A few money-based statistics and methodologies for predicting recessions indicate that the US economy is in trouble. It's common for companies to reduce their advertising expenditures as soon as economic problems start to surface.



While commercials account for the majority of revenue for terrestrial and online radio broadcasters, Sirius XM's revenue from ads in 2023 was only 20% (mostly from its acquisition of Pandora in 2019). Subscription services accounted for around 77% of Sirius XM's net sales last year, or the lion's share of revenue.

Paramount Global

Media behemoth Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) is the third Warren Buffett investment that jumped out as an incredible buy in April and probably much beyond. There are two reasons behind Paramount's stock's appalling performance. Firstly, it is beset by the same advertising issues that are stifling Sirius XM. Even today, legacy media companies like Paramount Global's old TV businesses still largely depend on advertising revenue.



There's also cause for hope regarding Paramount's streaming division. Even though investors would have preferred to see far smaller losses this year, Paramount has managed to retain a solid position in the subscription pricing market. This market's ability to raise prices without losing many, if any, of its 67.5 million Paramount+ members will be crucial in helping it transition to recurring profitability.

