Governor Hochul reminds the people of New York of the state's efforts to provide a safe viewing experience for this once-in-a-generation event, two weeks ahead of the first total solar eclipse to pass across the state in 99 years.

Governor Hochul's Interagency Task Force Has Been Collaborating with Local Authorities to Prepare Since October 2022. Governor Hochul reminds New Yorkers to wear appropriate eye protection during eclipses and advises travelers to prepare for heavy traffic.

Governor Hochul said, "The April 8 eclipse is a once-in-a-generation experience, and there’s no better place to view it than in our beautiful state. New York is ready to welcome millions of visitors, and my administration has been working hard to ensure everyone in the path of the eclipse can safely enjoy this rare event. I encourage anyone traveling for this experience to plan on arriving early to their destination and staying late to enjoy all of what our state has to offer.”

Governor Hochul is informing the people of New York that a total eclipse will pass over 29 counties in the western and northern regions of the state on April 8 in the afternoon. There will still be 88 to over 99 percent coverage in other parts of the state that are not in the path of totality. August 2044 will mark the next total solar eclipse that all of the United States will be able to see.

What is a total solar eclipse?

When the moon precisely aligns itself with the sun and Earth, a total solar eclipse transpires, submerging the earth in shade. The sun's rays will be blocked for a few minutes and you will experience daytime darkness if you are standing beneath the path of that shadow, also referred to as the path of totality.

Can we look at the total solar eclipse with the naked eye?

Do not look directly at the sun! Long-term eye damage or blindness could arise from this. Spectacular safety glasses or viewers are necessary during eclipses. (Using goggles is not a secure choice.) Binoculars, telescopes, or cameras need a special kind of solar screen. In the same vein, polarized sunglasses, medical X-rays, exposed film, smoked glasses, and homemade filters are risky.

