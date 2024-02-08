Tragedy Strikes Marvel's Wonder Man Set; Exploring Similar Incidents That Occurred On Shooting Sets

Trigger Warning: This article contains a reference to the tragic death.

A tragic incident has occurred on the set of Marvel's upcoming TV series Wonder Man, resulting in the death of a crew member. The unfortunate event took place at the Radford Studio Center in Los Angeles, where a 41-year-old lighting technician, Juan Osorio, lost his life in an accident on a high walkway. The incident occurred on a Tuesday, with filming not underway at the time.

Ongoing investigation and industry concerns

Following the accident, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding Osorio's death. Marvel, the production company behind Wonder Man, expressed their condolences to Osorio's family and friends and assured them they would cooperate fully with the investigation.

While such incidents are rare in the film and television industry, they underscore the importance of stringent safety protocols on set.

Previous incidents

Unfortunately, this tragedy adds to a series of recent accidents on film and TV sets, raising concerns about safety standards within the industry. In 2021, the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust highlighted the dangers involved in production work.

Similarly, incidents such as the injury of crew members during stunt sequences and the death of a production assistant in 2018 serve as stark reminders of the risks faced by those working behind the scenes.

More about Wonder Man

Marvel's Wonder Man, featuring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Ben Kingsley, was slated to resume filming in March after experiencing delays due to industry strikes. The series, set to premiere on Disney+, follows the journey of Simon Williams, portrayed by Abdul-Mateen II, as he navigates the world of superheroes after acquiring extraordinary abilities.

Despite the setback caused by Osorio's tragic passing, the production aims to honor his memory while prioritizing the safety and well-being of its cast and crew.

As investigations continue and safety measures are reevaluated, the film and television industry must remain vigilant in implementing practices that safeguard the lives of all those involved in bringing stories to life on screen.

