Tragic deaths of two models in LA luxury homes; Here's what we know so far

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to homicide

The Los Angeles fashion world continues to mourn after the untimely deaths of two great models, Nichole Coats and Maleesa Mooney as per the LA Times. The shocking news has sent shockwaves through the modeling profession, leaving family, friends, and fellow models in great grief. Here's what we know so far about these terrible instances as the investigation continues.

Who were the two victims?

Nichole Coats, a 32-year-old aspiring model, has recently received attention for her distinctive features and magnetic presence. She was on the verge of a successful career, having attracted the attention of renowned designers and industry executives. Maleesa Mooney, 31, was a well-known model noted for her flexibility and stunning beauty. She'd had a lot of success, walking the runways of major fashion weeks all over the world. Both models were well-liked in the industry and had promising careers.

ALSO READ: Why are the US and Iran swapping prisoners? Here's what we know so far

Discovery of the bodies

According to the LA Times, Nichole Coats's lifeless body was discovered in her luxury Los Angeles home by her family members who had been unable to contact her. The precise circumstances of her death have not been released due to continuing investigations. Tragically, Maleesa Mooney's body was discovered in her own opulent house just two days later, sending shockwaves across the fashion scene and intensifying concerns about the incidents' possible link as per the LA Times. Until conclusive proof is obtained, authorities are classifying both deaths as suspicious.

Ongoing investigation

Authorities are vigorously investigating the killings of Nichole Coats and Maleesa Mooney, leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of answers. As per the LA Times, detectives are interviewing friends, family members, and coworkers in order to acquire vital information that may shed light on the unfortunate events. Autopsies are being performed to determine the cause of death and any underlying problems that may have contributed.

Response from the community

The news of the models' deaths has devastated the fashion industry. Fellow models, designers, and industry professionals have expressed their shock, incredulity, and sorrow on social media. The deaths of Nichole Coats and Maleesa Mooney have brought the community together in their shared grief, leading to requests for improved help and understanding of mental health issues that models may encounter.

Concerns about personal safety in the fashion business have grown in the aftermath of these sad instances. According to the LA Times, to safeguard the safety of their artists, agencies, fashion companies, and event organizers are reevaluating their security policies. The models' deaths have also generated discussions about the industry's stresses and demands, emphasizing the significance of mental health support and services.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Which issues will be discussed at UN General Assembly 2023? Here's what we know so far