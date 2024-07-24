Tragic Nepal plane crash: Saurya Airlines' aircraft skids off runway, 18 dead and pilot survives

Shortly after taking off on Wednesday from Kathmandu, Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport, a Saurya Airlines aircraft crashed. Tragically, the small plane crashed off the runway, caught fire, and killed at least 18 people as per Times of India.

After the crash, the pilot was the only person to survive, and he was rushed to the Kathmandu Medical College Hospital. The pilot is expected to make a full recovery despite suffering eye injuries, according to a doctor quoted by the Associated Press (AP).

Details of the Saurya Airlines plane crash

Saurya Airlines operated the aircraft en route to Pokhara. It was carrying two crew members and 17 technicians on board for maintenance checks. Arjun Chand Thakuri, airport security chief, explained that the plane skidded off the runway and crashed into a field east of it. "The plane skidded off the runway and crashed into a field east of the runway," Thakuri explained to Reuters. The cause of the skid is still under investigation.

Emergency personnel acted quickly to extinguish the fire that erupted following the crash. Television footage showed firefighters battling the blaze as thick black smoke filled the sky. Rescue workers were seen sifting through the wreckage, which contained charred remains scattered across green fields. Local residents watched as bodies were transported to ambulances on stretchers.

Tribhuvan International Airport safety concerns

Tribhuvan International Airport, Nepal's main hub for both international and domestic flights, has been temporarily closed while emergency crews continue to work. Although Kathmandu is currently in the monsoon season, it was not raining at the time of the crash, despite reports of low visibility.

Saurya Airlines operates two Bombardier CRJ-200 regional jets, each about 20 years old, according to Flight Radar 24. Nepal's aviation safety record has come under scrutiny in recent years. In 2019, a Bangladeshi airliner crashed at Tribhuvan Airport, killing 51 people and leaving 20 survivors.

The investigation determined that the plane was misaligned with the runway, and the pilot was disoriented. Similarly, in 2015, a Turkish Airlines jet skidded off a slick runway at the same airport during dense fog, but no serious injuries were reported, despite the plane carrying 238 people.

