Travel 2020: Japan ranks 1st and is the most powerful passport in the World; Indian passport stands at 84th

“Travel brings power and love back to your life” -Rumi

There cannot possibly be a person who does not like to travel. All of us live with either a secret or an open bucket list with places jotted down where we definitely want to mark our presence. It is safe to say that travel makes you feel more alive. It gives wings to your aspirations and desires and every experience adds a layer to your personality which eventually makes you a better person. You get clarity, you mind thinks clearer and in those few days, you live for yourself, accomplishing the self-love target.

Planning a holiday or vacation is never easy. Sometimes it is an impromptu decision and many a times, it is exactly like your Goa plan which hasn't taken off since the inception of time. But moving on from that rather hurtful subject, if you're planning a trip abroad, a lot of factors come into play. For starters, the most important step for any travel plan, the visa. Yes we all know someone or the other who has been restricted for a travel plan because their visa has been denied. Well, that is when we wished that our country's passport held some hardcore power.

With 2020 commencing, here's a new index which has come to light. According to it, Japan holds the most powerful passport in the World. This is a huge feat as the country as secured the first position three times in a row. The country offers a visa-free and easy visa on arrival access for 191 countries. Singapore came in a close second with a score of 190, whereas Germany and South Korea tied at 189. Italy and Finland took the fourth position and Spain, Denmark and Luxembourgh came in at the 5th position.

In a shocking turn of events, UK & USA - countries which had secured the first position slipped down to the eight position. India stands at the 84th position with an access to 58 countries. At the bottom of the index we have countries like Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Pakistan and Yemen.

This indeed is an extremely interesting and one to be proud of to see so many Asian countries stand tall in the first 5 positions.

So where are you planning to fly out next? The Indian passport allows us to move around freely with benefits in 58 countries, so clearly you have a wide range of options available.

