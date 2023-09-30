Travis Kelce podcast overtakes fan favorite Joe Rogan as NFL star spills tea on Taylor Swift romance: Report

New rivals appear on a regular basis in the ever-changing world of podcasting, challenging longstanding favorites as per Dexerto. One example of this altering landscape is Travis Kelce's podcast, "New Heights," which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce. Surprisingly, this podcast has just eclipsed Joe Rogan and "Call Her Daddy" in popularity, owing in part to a fascinating revelation concerning Travis Kelce's supposed relationship with music phenomenon Taylor Swift.

New Heights seeing a meteoric rise

Travis Kelce, a Kansas City Chiefs tight end recognized for his remarkable ability on the field, is not only gaining yards on the gridiron but also making waves in the podcasting industry. His podcast, "New Heights," has surpassed even the great Joe Rogan Experience, which has long been a fan favorite in the podcasting sphere, in terms of listenership.

What may have caused "New Heights" to have such an unexpected rise in popularity? According to Dexerto, Travis Kelce's honest confession regarding his purported affair with none other than Taylor Swift provides the solution. Kelce provided his listeners with a short but intriguing insight into his relationship with the worldwide music legend in a recent episode, sending shockwaves across both the sports and entertainment sectors.

A firestorm of curiosity among Swifties

Fans of both Kelce and Swift have speculated about a possible romance between the two for some time, with social media sleuths scrutinizing every contact between the NFL star and the chart-topping singer. Travis Kelce's choice to confront these accusations head-on on his podcast has piqued the interest of sports fans while also igniting a blaze of intrigue among Swifties.

Travis Kelce did not reveal every aspect of his claimed relationship with Taylor Swift, but he did offer some fascinating insights about their relationship as per Dexerto. He discussed how they met, provided some tales about their time together, and alluded to the difficulties of keeping a relationship in the public light.

A new celebrity power couple?

The mere mention of Taylor Swift on the show sparked a whirlwind of conversation and speculation across social media platforms. Is there a new power duo in the world of celebrity dating? What does this signify for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's future in their respective careers and as a prospective famous couple?

According to Dexerto, The increase in "New Heights" podcast listenership is due not just to Travis Kelce's epiphany, but also to the entertaining and relevant content that he and his brother, Jason Kelce, routinely provide. The podcast covers a wide range of themes, including sports and fitness, personal development, and lifestyle, and has something for everyone. Travis Kelce's magnetism has struck a connection with fans, making "New Heights" a must-listen show.

The podcasting world is crowded, with established favorites like Joe Rogan's "Joe Rogan Experience" and "Call Her Daddy" dominating the charts. Travis Kelce's podcast, on the other hand, has demonstrated that new voices and intriguing material can swiftly advance through the ranks, even toppling industry titans.

