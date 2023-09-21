Twitch CEO considers reversal on permaban policy amidst growing demands for IShowSpeed's return

One of the worst punishments a broadcaster may receive is frequently being permanently banned from Twitch. Those affected historically have been compelled to switch to competing platforms, with different degrees of success. Biggest streamers IShowSpeed and Adin Ross is permanently banned from Twitch but are currently doing absolutely well on their respective platforms.

But for many others who don't have the same kind of massive fan bases as the two of them, it's a different situation. These have always been unwavering prohibitions, as the name suggests. But in the near future, Twitch could be willing to loosen up on its nomenclature.

Twitch CEO hints at reversing ban

According to Dexerto, Dan Clancy, the CEO of Twitch, responded that the company is contemplating giving banned broadcasters "another chance" when asked by streamer Quin69 whether or not permabanned streamers may be unbanned. Quin's first query was on the broadcaster Destiny, who was permanently banned in 2022, and whether or not streamers who had been active on Twitch from its start might have their status reversed.

In his response, Clancy discussed permabanned streams in general saying, “This is an area that we are looking at to figure out what’s the right way to give people another chance.”

Further explaining the complications of the move, he said, “The tricky thing is, you need to do this in a scalable way… Whenever you talk about one specific example, one specific person, people forget that we need to have a similar opportunity for that affiliate that had five concurrent viewers that did it, as we do for these big streamers.”

Clancy further added, “Because there’s a lot of small streamers and figuring out a way to do this where when you give people a second chance, you do it scalably and you do it fairly. It’s important, and it takes some time to figure out how to do that right.”

The debate over lifting permanent bans is again in the spotlight as a result of conversations between IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat that might lift Speed's Twitch ban. Clancy did not, however, say whether or when Twitch will begin forgiving permabans.

Why was IShowSpeed banned from Twitch?

As one of the most popular content creators and streamers in the streaming industry, YouTube gaming sensation Darren "IShowSpeed" has grown in popularity over the last few months. As he exceeded 10 million followers on his main YouTube channel this year, his fame soared more than ever. Darren was a well-known Twitch broadcaster before switching to YouTube, however, he was permanently banned from the service for participating in Adin Ross' e-dating livestream and making lewd remarks about a female content producer.

